Politics & Policy

Fauci hasn't briefed Trump on coronavirus in at least two months

Anthony Fauci with President Trump in May at the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Financial Times on Friday that he last saw President Trump in person at the White House on June 2 — and hasn't briefed the president on the coronavirus pandemic for at least two months.

Why it matters: His comments indicate that a rift may be growing between Trump and his top infection disease expert as the worst pandemic in a century surges in multiple states around the U.S.

What they're saying: "We are living in the perfect storm right now," Fauci told FT. "I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things. And that may be one of the reasons why I haven't been on television very much lately."

  • Trump publicly criticized Fauci Thursday, telling Fox News that he believes the infectious disease expert "has made a lot of mistakes."
  • However, the president did not describe any specific mistakes but called Fauci "a nice man," NBC News reports.

The big picture: In recent weeks, the Trump administration has ignored or downplayed soaring caseloads across the U.S., seemingly banking on the virus to run its course and for herd immunity to take effect, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • Fauci warned in June that the country is "unlikely" to achieve herd immunity — even if an effective vaccine is developed — because of a "a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling" within the country.

We're losing the war on the coronavirus

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Jun 4, 2020 - Health

Pandemic re-emphasizes need for universal flu vaccine

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The quest for a universal flu vaccine in the U.S. is making "promising" progress, with the possibility of having one ready in five years.

Why it matters: Just because we're battling a coronavirus pandemic right now, doesn't mean a deadly influenza pandemic isn't waiting around the corner. Experts are aiming to create a vaccine that could target a broader array of flu strains in order to prepare for future pandemics.

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Health

Roughly 7,000 Floridians hospitalized from coronavirus

A health care worker testing a patient for coronavirus on July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Data released by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday shows that 6,974 people in the state are currently being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Why it matters: Florida has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks and has broken single-day records for new cases multiple times since the end of last month.

Eileen Drage O'ReillyAlison Snyder
Aug 1, 2019 - Health

One year on — No end in sight for deadly Ebola outbreak

Health workers carry a coffin containing a victim of Ebola virus in Butembo in May. Photo: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

One year ago today, the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared an outbreak of Ebola. Since then, more than 1,800 people have died, the virus has been carried to the large city of Goma on the border of Rwanda and to nearby Uganda, and violence has killed health workers.

The big picture: Politics, violence and community suspicion are thwarting efforts to contain the virus, which shows no signs of abatement. Experts say this cycle could easily spiral out of control.

