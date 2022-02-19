Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. skaters file appeal to get silver medals from team competition

TuAnh Dam

Silver medalists Team United States celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The figure skaters who helped Team USA win silver in the team competition have filed an appeal with the top court in sports to get their Olympic medals before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the AP reports.

Driving the news: The medal ceremony for the team event was delayed last week over a "legal issue."

The big picture: Although the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed Valieva to compete in the women's individual event, saying a ban would cause "irreparable harm," its ruling doesn't address the gold medal she won.

  • Valieva ultimately placed fourth, but if she had medaled, there would have been no medal ceremony.
  • If a further investigation disqualifies the ROC's result, Team USA's silver would be upgraded to gold. Japan, which won bronze, would get the silver and Canada would be the new bronze medalist.
  • But the ROC said that they would take "exhaustive measures to protect the rights and interests of the ROC Team and to preserve the honestly won Olympic gold medal."

What they're saying: The letter sent to IOC from attorney Paul Greene says that the committee's “own rules mandate that a victory ceremony ‘to present medals to the athletes shall follow the conclusion of each sports event.’”

  • “A dignified medal ceremony from our clients’ vantage point is one in the Medals Plaza as originally planned and afforded to all other medalists,” Greene added.
  • “Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing,” U.S. Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker said in a statement to the AP.

What's next: The decision is expected Saturday night as part of a rapid ruling, AP reports.

Erin Doherty
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 58th Security Conference in Bavaria, Munich on February 19, 2022. Photo: Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it would face "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades Ukraine.

Driving the news: "Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shoshana Gordon
1 hour ago - Sports

In photos: Sports and Japanese American incarceration camps

Tosh Asano runs out of bounds during a football game at Heart Mountain prison camp in Wyoming, November 1943. Photo: Hikaru Iwasaki for War Relocation Authority via National Archives

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Day of Remembrance, when President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which led to the forced removal and mass incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese Americans into 10 incarceration camps.

Why it matters: To pass the time and ease the trauma of incarceration, people of all ages and genders played sports and organized fitness classes, participating in everything from football and baseball to weight lifting and ice skating.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

