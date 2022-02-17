Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva on Thursday failed to make the Olympic podium in the women's individual competition after falling multiple times during the free skate.

Driving the news: Russia's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova earned gold and silver, respectively, and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto earned bronze. Valieva, who was favored to win gold, finished in fourth place.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.