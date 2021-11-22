Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Target CEO Brian Cornell said Monday that Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, as well as all future Thanksgiving Days.
Driving the news: “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Cornell wrote in a note to employees, obtained by Axios.
- "You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides," he added.
Of note: Target's distribution and call centers will still have some staff on Thanksgiving while stores will be closed, AP reported.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dan Primack: This reflects heightened pushback against unfriendly labor practices and that the pandemic has taught most U.S. consumers how to shop for everything online.