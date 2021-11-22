Sign up for our daily briefing

Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Photo: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Target CEO Brian Cornell said Monday that Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, as well as all future Thanksgiving Days.

Driving the news: “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Cornell wrote in a note to employees, obtained by Axios.

  • "You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides," he added.

Of note: Target's distribution and call centers will still have some staff on Thanksgiving while stores will be closed, AP reported.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dan Primack: This reflects heightened pushback against unfriendly labor practices and that the pandemic has taught most U.S. consumers how to shop for everything online.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
Nov 20, 2021 - Economy & Business

TSA screens highest number of air travelers since start of pandemic

Transportation Security Administration workers screen passengers Nov. 8 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.24 million airline passengers on Friday, marking the highest number of air travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Why it matters: The milestone comes after experts anticipated significantly more people would travel this holiday season.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
34 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

