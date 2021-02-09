Tampa's first 5-star hotel is coming

Sign up for our daily briefing
Interior photos: Nikolas Koenig. Exterior photo: SPP
The Tampa EDITION, set to open by the end of this year, includes 172 hotel rooms and 37 luxury condos — none of which are cheap.
Why it matters: It's Tampa's first 5-star hotel and the crown jewel of the multi-billion Water Street Tampa, a development that aims to position the city as one of the hottest in the country.
- Other EDITIONs, a partnership between innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, are planned for or already open in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona and Shanghai.
The condos: Expect 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling widows, expansive terraces for indoor-outdoor living, high-end finishes, gourmet kitchens, soundproofing and panoramic views.
- They're 1,800 to 5,000+ square feet and listings start at $2 million.
- Community amenities include a rooftop pool, spa, fitness center and restaurants. Condo owners will have access to hotel amenities in addition to their own private spaces.
What's next: The condos — now on the market — should be move-in ready by the end of the year.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.