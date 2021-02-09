Tampa's first 5-star hotel is coming

The Tampa EDITION, set to open by the end of this year, includes 172 hotel rooms and 37 luxury condos — none of which are cheap.

Why it matters: It's Tampa's first 5-star hotel and the crown jewel of the multi-billion Water Street Tampa, a development that aims to position the city as one of the hottest in the country.

Other EDITIONs, a partnership between innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, are planned for or already open in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona and Shanghai.

The condos: Expect 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling widows, expansive terraces for indoor-outdoor living, high-end finishes, gourmet kitchens, soundproofing and panoramic views.

They're 1,800 to 5,000+ square feet and listings start at $2 million.

and listings start at $2 million. Community amenities include a rooftop pool, spa, fitness center and restaurants. Condo owners will have access to hotel amenities in addition to their own private spaces.

What's next: The condos — now on the market — should be move-in ready by the end of the year.

