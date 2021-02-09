Tampa's first 5-star hotel is coming

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa's first 5-star hotel is coming

Interior photos: Nikolas Koenig. Exterior photo: SPP

The Tampa EDITION, set to open by the end of this year, includes 172 hotel rooms and 37 luxury condos — none of which are cheap.

Why it matters: It's Tampa's first 5-star hotel and the crown jewel of the multi-billion Water Street Tampa, a development that aims to position the city as one of the hottest in the country.

  • Other EDITIONs, a partnership between innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, are planned for or already open in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona and Shanghai.

The condos: Expect 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling widows, expansive terraces for indoor-outdoor living, high-end finishes, gourmet kitchens, soundproofing and panoramic views.

  • They're 1,800 to 5,000+ square feet and listings start at $2 million.
  • Community amenities include a rooftop pool, spa, fitness center and restaurants. Condo owners will have access to hotel amenities in addition to their own private spaces.

What's next: The condos — now on the market — should be move-in ready by the end of the year.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Ben Montgomery
Feb 8, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Jeff Vinik has completely transformed downtown Tampa

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In the last half-decade, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik has built, essentially, another downtown Tampa. And it's being unveiled, piece by piece, as Tampa takes the national stage.

Why it matters: Not since V.M. Ybor turned 40 acres of scrub pine into a booming cigar industry in the 1880s and Henry Plant opened his Tampa Bay Hotel in 1891 has a private developer done more to reshape Tampa's downtown skyline.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Feb 8, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa gained 47,000 residents in the year of the pandemic

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa ranks fourth for the influx of new residents in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

By the numbers: A Redfin report shows that Tampa gained 47,000 new residents last year, the most added in any year in the last decade with the exception of 2016.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow