Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Feb. 24. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images
Switzerland on Monday adopted European Union sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine — a historic move given the country's history of maintaining neutrality toward armed or political conflicts between other states.
Why it matters: Swiss sanctions are the latest sign that traditionally neutral countries are turning on Moscow.
- Geneva is a major financial center and commodities trading hub, and it's believed that many Russian oligarchs and other Russian economic elite have money in Swiss banks, according to AP.
- Sweden, an EU member that is not in NATO, announced Sunday it would send thousands of weapons and $50 million in funding directly to the Ukrainian military despite its historically neutral position in global conflicts.
The big picture: Other nations have dropped traditions in response to Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine.
- Germany said it would send Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles in a complete reversal of its restrictive arms export policy.
- Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden also attended a virtual summit with NATO leaders after Russia's invasion, which prompted a warning from Moscow that their admittance into the defensive treaty would trigger "serious military-political consequences," according to AP.
- Israel, which has maintained good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, called Russia's invasion a "violation of the world order" and said it would vote in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow.
Go deeper: