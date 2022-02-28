Switzerland on Monday adopted European Union sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine — a historic move given the country's history of maintaining neutrality toward armed or political conflicts between other states.

Why it matters: Swiss sanctions are the latest sign that traditionally neutral countries are turning on Moscow.

Geneva is a major financial center and commodities trading hub, and it's believed that many Russian oligarchs and other Russian economic elite have money in Swiss banks, according to AP.

is a major financial center and commodities trading hub, and it's believed that many Russian oligarchs and other Russian economic elite have money in Swiss banks, according to AP. Sweden, an EU member that is not in NATO, announced Sunday it would send thousands of weapons and $50 million in funding directly to the Ukrainian military despite its historically neutral position in global conflicts.

The big picture: Other nations have dropped traditions in response to Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Germany said it would send Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles in a complete reversal of its restrictive arms export policy.

said it would send Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles in a complete reversal of its restrictive arms export policy. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden also attended a virtual summit with NATO leaders after Russia's invasion, which prompted a warning from Moscow that their admittance into the defensive treaty would trigger "serious military-political consequences," according to AP.

Finland and Sweden also attended a virtual summit with NATO leaders after Russia's invasion, which prompted a warning from Moscow that their admittance into the defensive treaty would trigger "serious military-political consequences," according to AP. Israel, which has maintained good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, called Russia's invasion a "violation of the world order" and said it would vote in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow.

Go deeper: