Israel condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine as a "violation of world order"

The Israeli government on Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "violation of the world order."

Why it matters: It is a significant change in the Israeli position towards the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Israel had attempted to balance aligning itself with its biggest ally, the U.S., while maintaining good relations with Russia, with which it has an important security relationship.

On Wednesday, Israel issued a statement that supported Ukraine's territorial integrity, but didn't condemn Russia.

What they're saying: "The Russian attack on Ukraine is a violation of the world order and Israel condemns it. Israel is ready to give humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Israel knew many wars. War is not the way to solve conflicts," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement Thursday.

Behind the scenes: The European Union and several of its member states in recent days pressed Israel to take a firmer position against Russia, a senior EU official told me.

After the attacks began early Thursday, Israel had to take a much clearer position, Israeli officials said.

On Thursday morning, Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held several consultations about escalating Israel's public response.

Israeli officials told me they are not concerned about paying a price for the stronger position against Russia due to Israel's close and good relationship with Moscow.

Don't forget: Russia holds enormous influence in neighboring Syria, but allows Israel to operate freely against Iranian activity there.

Yes, but: The Israeli officials told me they don't think the Israeli position on the Russian invasion will harm its operations in Syria.

What's next: Israeli officials said the next decision will be whether to join the international sanctions against Russia.

