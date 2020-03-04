Super Tuesday: Alabama, Massachusetts prefer a centrist Democrat

Super Tuesday voters in Alabama and Massachusetts want a "practical, centrist" candidate to win the Democratic nomination, per preliminary results from AP VoteCast conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Driving the news: Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Virginia Democratic primary and the North Carolina primary. Biden won the endorsement of two of the more prominent moderates in the 2020 race — Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Catch up quick: Alabama's Democratic primary voters — the majority of whom are African American — are showing a "slight preference for a candidate who will pursue practical, centrist policies," per VoteCast.

A majority of Massachusetts voters, who labeled health care and climate change as top issues facing the U.S., also prefer a "practical, centrist" candidate.

A third of voters in battleground state Virginia identified health care as the country's most pressing issue. A third of the state's voters said they supported a public option for health insurance instead of "Medicare for All," while half said they "favored both proposals," per VoteCast.

Roughly 9 in 10 North Carolina voters want a nominee who can beat Trump in November. 2 in 10 of those voters also say their decision in November will depend on who is chosen as the Democratic nominee.

About 20% of voters across all four states say their vote in November depends on who wins the Democratic nomination — which means they may be open to voting for President Trump or not voting, VoteCast said.

