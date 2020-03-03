In photos: Voters cast their ballots across the country on Super Tuesday
A voter takes part in the Democratic primary in Purcellville, Va. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Voters in 14 states and one territory will head to their polling places on Super Tuesday to cast their ballots.
Why it matters: The day — which includes the huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year — is about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary. However, it also is an important day for state and local races across the country.