In photos: Voters cast their ballots across the country on Super Tuesday

A voter takes part in the Democratic primary in Purcellville, Va. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in 14 states and one territory will head to their polling places on Super Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Why it matters: The day — which includes the huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year — is about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary. However, it also is an important day for state and local races across the country.

Bernie and Jane Sanders vote in Burlington, Vt. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren votes in Cambridge, Mass. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Daisy, a golden retriever, stands next to a sign near a polling station in San Diego, Calif. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
A voter on the way to a polling station in Houston, Tex., walks past a mass of political signs. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of various Democratic campaigns stand outside an international polling place in London. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images
A voter fills out her ballot in a polling station at the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Voters line up to cast their ballots in Houston, Tex. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

In photos: The South Carolina Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks and Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens while Tom Steyer makes a point at the tenth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

Candidates spoke past their allotted time, punched the air, talked over each other and at times looked into the camera and directly addressed the American public and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, the last before Saturday's primary and Super Tuesday a few days following.

Why it matters: South Carolina's contest on Saturday is a measure of African-American support for the 2020 contenders. It's the make-or-break state for former Vice President Joe Biden after he underperformed in the first three contests. It's also a chance to check Sen. Bernie Sanders' momentum, which has eaten into Biden's lead in the state and propelled Sanders to the front of the pack.

In photos: Trump pays tribute to Gandhi before formal talks in India

President Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

