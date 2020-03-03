In photos: Voters cast their ballots across the country on Super Tuesday

Voters in 14 states and one territory will head to their polling places on Super Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Why it matters: The day — which includes the huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year — is about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary. However, it also is an important day for state and local races across the country.

Bernie and Jane Sanders vote in Burlington, Vt. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren votes in Cambridge, Mass. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Daisy, a golden retriever, stands next to a sign near a polling station in San Diego, Calif. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

A voter on the way to a polling station in Houston, Tex., walks past a mass of political signs. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of various Democratic campaigns stand outside an international polling place in London. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

A voter fills out her ballot in a polling station at the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images