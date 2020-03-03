Super Tuesday: What you need to know
Voting sign in Burlington, Vt. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
14 states and one U.S. territory will vote in Democratic primary contests today, rocketing the total number of pledged delegates allotted from 5% to 38%.
Why it matters: With a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday has the potential to definitively shape the remaining three months of primaries by giving one candidate an insurmountable lead. 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.
Timing: Polls close throughout the night, beginning with Vermont and Virginia at 7 p.m. ET and culminating with delegate-rich California at 11 pm ET.
- Yes, but: We won't know the full results for days, especially in large states like California that accept mail-in ballots postmarked on primary day.
On the ballot: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
- Worth noting: Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Julián Castro, and Sen. Cory Booker dropped out after the registration deadline, meaning they'll still appear on the ballot in Super Tuesday states.
- Millions of ballots have already been cast in early voting, and most states don't allow voters to change their vote even if their candidate has dropped out.
Vermont
Polls close: 7 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 16
Virginia
Polls close: 7 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 99
North Carolina
Polls close: 7:30 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 110
Alabama
Polls close: 8 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 52
Maine
Polls close: 8 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 24
Oklahoma
Polls close: 8 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 37
Tennessee
Polls close: 8 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 64
Massachusetts
Polls close: 8 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 91
Arkansas
Polls close: 8:30 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 31
Texas
Polls close: 8 pm ET (most precincts)/9 pm ET (El Paso)
Delegates at stake: 228
Colorado
Polls close: 9 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 67
Minnesota
Polls close: 9 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 75
Utah
Polls close: 10 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 29
California
Polls close: 11 pm ET
Delegates at stake: 415
American Samoa
Polls close: N/A due to caucuses
Delegates at stake: 6