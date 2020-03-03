Super Tuesday: What you need to know

14 states and one U.S. territory will vote in Democratic primary contests today, rocketing the total number of pledged delegates allotted from 5% to 38%.

Why it matters: With a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday has the potential to definitively shape the remaining three months of primaries by giving one candidate an insurmountable lead. 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Timing: Polls close throughout the night, beginning with Vermont and Virginia at 7 p.m. ET and culminating with delegate-rich California at 11 pm ET.

Yes, but: We won't know the full results for days, especially in large states like California that accept mail-in ballots postmarked on primary day.

On the ballot: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Julián Castro, and Sen. Cory Booker dropped out after the registration deadline, meaning they'll still appear on the ballot in Super Tuesday states. Millions of ballots have already been cast in early voting, and most states don't allow voters to change their vote even if their candidate has dropped out.

Vermont

Polls close: 7 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 16

Virginia

Polls close: 7 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 99

North Carolina

Polls close: 7:30 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 110

Alabama

Polls close: 8 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 52

Maine

Polls close: 8 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 24

Oklahoma

Polls close: 8 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 37

Tennessee

Polls close: 8 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 64

Massachusetts

Polls close: 8 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 91

Arkansas

Polls close: 8:30 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 31

Texas

Polls close: 8 pm ET (most precincts)/9 pm ET (El Paso)

Delegates at stake: 228

Colorado

Polls close: 9 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 67

Minnesota

Polls close: 9 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 75

Utah

Polls close: 10 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 29

California

Polls close: 11 pm ET

Delegates at stake: 415

American Samoa

Polls close: N/A due to caucuses

Delegates at stake: 6