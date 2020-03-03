Beto O'Rourke joins Klobuchar and Buttigieg in endorsing Biden

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday.

Driving the news: O'Rourke is the third former 2020 competitor to endorse Biden Monday. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday, also endorsed Biden at the rally. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier Monday, did the same.

The endorsements come just hours before polls open on Super Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a narrow lead in delegates over Biden, but moderates coalescing around Biden could give him a vital boost.

The big picture: O'Rourke dropped out of the 2020 race in November after multiple attempts to rebrand himself in the Democratic field. He'd once been the buzz of the Democratic Party after making a splash in the 2018 midterms while running agains incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.