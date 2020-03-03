16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Beto O'Rourke joins Klobuchar and Buttigieg in endorsing Biden

Ursula Perano

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday.

Driving the news: O'Rourke is the third former 2020 competitor to endorse Biden Monday. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday, also endorsed Biden at the rally. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier Monday, did the same.

  • The endorsements come just hours before polls open on Super Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a narrow lead in delegates over Biden, but moderates coalescing around Biden could give him a vital boost.

The big picture: O'Rourke dropped out of the 2020 race in November after multiple attempts to rebrand himself in the Democratic field. He'd once been the buzz of the Democratic Party after making a splash in the 2018 midterms while running agains incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.



Alexi McCammond

Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Photos: Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg will endorse Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas Monday night, further narrowing the Democratic field's group of moderates in the former vice president's favor, according to a source close to the Biden campaign.

The state of play: The two spoke on the phone Sunday evening after the former South Bend mayor announced his departure from the race. With Amy Klobuchar also dropping out and planning to endorse Biden at Monday's rally, the race is now down to four major candidates — Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Biden racks up endorsements one day before Super Tuesday

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is earning endorsements from a string of prominent Democrats just hours before the start of Super Tuesday, which could drastically change the trajectory of the 2020 race.

Driving the news: Previous 2020 contenders Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are set to endorse Biden at a Texas rally Monday night. Klobuchar suspended her campaign earlier Monday, while Buttigieg dropped out Sunday evening.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Biden on lack of Obama endorsement: "I have to earn this on my own"

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he doesn't believe President Obama's lack of endorsement hurt his campaign, adding: "I don't think it is time. He and I talked about this from the very beginning. I have to earn this on my own."

Why it matters: Some pundits have speculated that the days after Biden's landslide South Carolina victory would be the perfect opportunity for Obama to endorse, giving his vice president a much-needed boost ahead of Super Tuesday.

Mar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy