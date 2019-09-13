Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, whose home town of El Paso is recovering from a mass shooting that targeted Mexicans and left 22 people dead, re-emphasized his stance on buybacks for assault weapons, saying "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."

Why it matters: O'Rourke has been laser focused on integrating gun control measures in his campaign since the El Paso shooting at a Walmart in August.

In his final question of overcoming hardship: "Everything that I've learned about resilience, I've learned from my hometown of El Paso, Texas."

Go deeper: O’Rourke on CNN: America’s mass shooting epidemic is “f***ed up”