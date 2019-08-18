Beto O'Rourke brings gun control campaign to gun show

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visited a gun show in Arkansas Saturday to talk with firearm owners and vendors about his plans to stop gun violence.

The big picture: The former Texas congressman has pledged to introduce universal background checks and and a gun register. And he plans to create a national licensing system that would require anyone who wants to buy a gun to be assessed by law enforcement if he's elected in 2020. He's vowed to have all new handguns microstamped.

O'Rourke also backs an assault weapons ban and buyback program, as New Zealand introduced following the March terrorist attack there.

Go deeper: Where 2020 Democrats stand on gun control