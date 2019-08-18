Beto O'Rourke brings gun control campaign to gun show

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visited a gun show in Arkansas Saturday to talk with firearm owners and vendors about his plans to stop gun violence.
The big picture: The former Texas congressman has pledged to introduce universal background checks and and a gun register. And he plans to create a national licensing system that would require anyone who wants to buy a gun to be assessed by law enforcement if he's elected in 2020. He's vowed to have all new handguns microstamped.
- O'Rourke also backs an assault weapons ban and buyback program, as New Zealand introduced following the March terrorist attack there.
