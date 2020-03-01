Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will head back to South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday evening to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign, according to a campaign aide.

The big picture: The 38-year-old, gay, small-town mayor ran a historic campaign and shocked the political world by surging to the top of the Democratic field and winning the Iowa caucuses in January. But his inability to gain traction with black voters, as exemplified by his poor showing in Saturday's South Carolina primary, called into question the long-term viability of his campaign.

Between the lines: It's not yet clear which candidate will benefit from Buttigieg's exit. He was widely perceived as sharing a moderate ideological lane with Joe Biden, the winner of the South Carolina primary, but a recent Morning Consult poll showed a tight race for second-choice among Buttigieg supporters.

Bernie Sanders: 21%

Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren: 19%

Michael Bloomberg: 17%

