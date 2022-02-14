Eminem kneels during Super Bowl halftime show

Rapper Eminem took a knee onstage after performing "Lose Yourself" during the final minutes of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

The big picture: His actions were widely interpreted as a nod to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who first took a knee in 2016 during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige also gave electric performances during halftime.