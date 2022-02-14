The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are vying for NFL's biggest prize, Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

The big picture: They're playing at SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams. This is the second time ever time that one of the Super Bowl teams has played on its home field. The first was in Florida last year, when Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the second quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is looked after by team trainers during the second quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals over Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase, #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals, makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey, #5 of the Los Angeles Rams, during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals has a pass broken up by Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI on Febr. 13. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.