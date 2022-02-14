Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Super Bowl 2022

Rebecca Falconer

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch over Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are vying for NFL's biggest prize, Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

The big picture: They're playing at SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams. This is the second time ever time that one of the Super Bowl teams has played on its home field. The first was in Florida last year, when Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the second quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is looked after by team trainers during the second quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Tee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals over Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Ja'Marr Chase, #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals, makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey, #5 of the Los Angeles Rams, during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals has a pass broken up by Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI on Febr. 13. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City due to "erratic" passenger

Photo: Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday due to an "unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior," the company confirmed.

Driving the news: The American Airlines Flight 1775 passenger tried to enter the cockpit before attempting to open an exit door, per multiple reports. The FBI said in an emailed statement that the flight was diverted "due to an unruly passenger interfering with the flight crew."

Fadel Allassan
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Biden: NFL hasn't "lived up to" promises on diverse hiring

President Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden in his annual Super Bowl interview Sunday told NBC the NFL "should be held to a reasonable standard" when it comes to its racial hiring practices.

Why it matters: The NFL has long been criticized for its lack of Black coaches. Despite Black players making up a majority of the league, there are currently three people of color with head coaching jobs, per NBC, and the majority of roles are held by white men.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

2022 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There will be 45 million more potential legal sports bettors Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

