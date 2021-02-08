Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs, 31-9, winning Super Bowl LV in front of 25,000 masked and socially distanced fans in Tampa.

The big picture: With the win, 43-year-old Brady moves to an unprecedented 7-3 in the Super Bowl, further cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time at the expense of Patrick Mahomes — the player with perhaps the best shot at challenging for that throne.