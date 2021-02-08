Sign up for our daily briefing

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs, 31-9, winning Super Bowl LV in front of 25,000 masked and socially distanced fans in Tampa. 

The big picture: With the win, 43-year-old Brady moves to an unprecedented 7-3 in the Super Bowl, further cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time at the expense of Patrick Mahomes — the player with perhaps the best shot at challenging for that throne.

  • Mahomes, visibly battling a foot injury, had an uncharacteristically bad day under center as the Chiefs' depleted offensive line had no answers for the Bucs’ fearsome pass rush.

Go deeper

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
17 hours ago - Sports

Pandemic-style Super Bowl

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Super Bowl LV will be the most-watched TV broadcast of 2021, bringing roughly 100 million Americans together for a few hours of unity and entertainment.

Why it matters: All Super Bowls are culturally important, but this year's "Big Game," more than any before it, will offer a reflection of the country.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open tackles the Super Bowl

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open steered clear of D.C. politics to parody the Super Bowl, ahead of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs — with Aidy Bryant playing both coaches.

The big picture: The "SNL" regular as Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed their strategy was to "pass it, and then we're gonna run it and when they have the ball, we're gonna stop it." Then as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Bryant revealed a strikingly similar game plan. The show also skewered firms that take political stands in Super Bowl commercials.

Go deeper: Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the sketch.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 6, 2021 - Economy & Business

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow