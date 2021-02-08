In photos: Scenes from the first Super Bowl with socially distanced fans

The first Super Bowl LV with coronavirus precautions in place is under way at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The big picture: The most-watched TV broadcast of 2021 is taking place with more cardboard cutouts (30,000) than fans (25,000). The NFL has provided fans present for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs with personal protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer.

Masked fans cheer at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The scene in the stands at Raymond James Stadium during the game. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform the national anthem before the game. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden deliver an address via a big screen at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the game. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With restrictions on attendance, many fans were represented as cardboard cutoffs. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

