In photos: Scenes from the first Super Bowl with socially distanced fans

A general view of the stadium as the coin is flipped before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The first Super Bowl LV with coronavirus precautions in place is under way at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The big picture: The most-watched TV broadcast of 2021 is taking place with more cardboard cutouts (30,000) than fans (25,000). The NFL has provided fans present for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs with personal protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer.

Masked fans cheer at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The scene in the stands at Raymond James Stadium during the game. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform the national anthem before the game. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden deliver an address via a big screen at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the game. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
With restrictions on attendance, many fans were represented as cardboard cutoffs. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Go deeper: How the NFL countered COVID-19

Editor's note: This article will be updated with more images as the game progresses.

Go deeper

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
13 hours ago - Sports

Pandemic-style Super Bowl

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Super Bowl LV will be the most-watched TV broadcast of 2021, bringing roughly 100 million Americans together for a few hours of unity and entertainment.

Why it matters: All Super Bowls are culturally important, but this year's "Big Game," more than any before it, will offer a reflection of the country.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open tackles the Super Bowl

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open steered clear of D.C. politics to parody the Super Bowl, ahead of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs — with Aidy Bryant playing both coaches.

The big picture: The "SNL" regular as Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed their strategy was to "pass it, and then we're gonna run it and when they have the ball, we're gonna stop it." Then as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Bryant revealed a strikingly similar game plan. The show also skewered firms that take political stands in Super Bowl commercials.

Go deeper: Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the sketch.

Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

AFL-CIO leader: Clinton, Obama let down unions

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that former Presidents Clinton and Obama didn't understand unions' importance — and were disappointments to organized labor because of it.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden has surrounded himself with people that are worker-friendly, so that in the multitude of decisions that are made every day without the president being involved, they're going to think about the impact it has on workers," Trumka said.

