NFL condemns racism: "We were wrong for not listening"

A protester holds a sign with a drawing of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in Manhattan on June 4. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

The NFL said it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on the issues of racism and systematic oppression of black Americans, National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Friday.

Context: Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sued the league in 2018 for allegedly blackballing him over his protest of the treatment of African Americans at the hands of police, which consisted of him taking a knee during the national anthem. The suit was settled last February.

What he's saying: "It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country," Goodell said. "First, my condolecnes to the familyies of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality."

  • "We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter," he said.
  • "I personally protest with you and want to be part of a much needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no NFL."

Drew Brees apologizes for statements about protesting athletes

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized on Instagram on Thursday after drawing criticism for saying athletes who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice are disrespectful.

What he's saying: "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country."

Drew Brees draws ire for condemning athlete protests during national anthem

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees elicited backlash on Wednesday for saying in a Yahoo News interview that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality are "disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

Why it matters: Brees' comments come in the wake of George Floyd's killing while in police custody last week. Major cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Portland have had consecutive days of massive crowds protesting police-related violence against black people.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 6,722,408 — Total deaths: 393,934 — Total recoveries — 2,996,534Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,894,502 — Total deaths: 109,000 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Public health: WHCA president says White House violated social-distancing guidelines to make reporters "a prop" — Jailing practices contribute to spread.
  4. Sports: How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar.
  5. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
  6. Media: The Athletic lays off 8% of staff, implements company-wide pay cut.
