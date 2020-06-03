58 mins ago - Sports

Drew Brees draws ire for condemning athlete protests during national anthem

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees elicited backlash on Wednesday for saying in a Yahoo News interview that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality are "disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

Why it matters: Brees' comments come in the wake of George Floyd's killing last week. Major cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Portland have had consecutive days of massive crowds protesting police-related violence against black people.

  • Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first kneeled during the national anthem in 2016, sparking a movement to protest racial inequality.
  • Kaepernick opted out of his contract in 2017 after the San Francisco 49ers planned to release him following national outrage. He then became a free agent, but was not signed by another team. He alleged in 2018 that NFL team owners colluded to keep him off rosters due to his politics.
  • In 2016, Brees spoke in support of Kaepernick's message, but openly disagreed with his tactic.

What they're saying: Brees' remarks on the flag drew a sharp rebuke on social media from his fellow professional athletes.

  • LeBron James tweeted in response: "WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [the flag] and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free."

Brees also said that while he stands "right there with [his teammates] in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice," he defends the "grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis."

  • Devin and Jason McCourty, twins who play for the New England Patriots, tweeted from a joint account: "This is a disgrace! To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them. Those men later returned to a country that hated them."
  • "Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for whats right!"

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama praises young protesters, urges mayors to pursue police reforms

Former President Barack Obama called on all mayors to review their use-of-force policies and commit to policing reform in a virtual town hall Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation's My Brothers Keepers Alliance.

Why it matters: Obama has addressed the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed on social media and in a Medium post, but this was his first time speaking about the past week's events on camera. His voice will add weight to the growing pressure on local, state and federal officials to pursue policing reforms.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

James Mattis condemns Trump as a threat to the Constitution

Mattis on Fox in Septemnber 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis condemned President Trump for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in a statement to The Atlantic on Wednesday, saying he was "appalled" at the president's response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Trump’s former defense secretary had refrained from publicly criticizing his former boss since resigning in 2018.

Bryan Walsh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

American society is teetering on the edge

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic, record unemployment and escalating social unrest are all pushing American society close to the breaking point.

The big picture: Civilizations don't last forever, and when they collapse, the cause is almost always internal failure. Even in the midst of one of our darkest years, the U.S. still has many factors in its favor, but the fate of past societies holds frightening lessons for what may lie ahead.

