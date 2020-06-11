1 hour ago - Sports

Poll: Majority of Americans now support NFL players' right to kneel

Protesters in New York carrying a Colin Kaepernick sign. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

For the first time, a majority of Americans support NFL players kneeling in protest of racial inequality, according to the results of a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: Public sentiment had been rooted firmly in opposition to kneeling during the national anthem since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in 2016. But in the wake of nationwide protests supporting Black Lives Matter, the tide has shifted in the other direction.

The backdrop: In 2016, only 28% of Americans considered Kaepernick's actions "appropriate." In 2018 — when President Trump attacked players on Twitter for kneeling — that number rose to 35%.

By the numbers: The poll, which ran June 9–10, asked if it's "OK for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans?” Just 36% of respondents disapproved.

  • Male (52%) and female (52%) respondents deemed this form of protest appropriate, with the younger respondents (18–29) leading the charge at 68%.
  • 77% of self-described Democrats agreed, in contrast to 20% of Republicans and 20% of Trump voters.
  • 77% of black people, 57% of Hispanics and 47% of white people answered in the affirmative.

Methodology, per Yahoo: "The poll of 1,570 Americans was conducted June 9 and 10 and covered a range of topics, including police brutality, racial injustice and presidential evaluation."

Orion Rummler
16 hours ago - Sports

U.S. Soccer allows players to kneel during national anthem

A protester at a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd in Piazza Castello, Turin, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation voted to reverse a rule that required players to stand during the national anthem, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America," the Federation said.

Courtenay Brown
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 5%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Rashaan Ayesh
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign circulates petition demanding Facebook crack down on misinformation

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Facebook over its misinformation policies months ahead of the 2020 election. Many Democrats have been calling for Facebook to more closely regulate misinformation on its platform, especially since some credit Facebook for President Trump's 2016 victory.

