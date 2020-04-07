1 hour ago - Health

Public wants federal government, not states, in charge on coronavirus

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
Data: KFF Health Tracking Poll, March 25-30, 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Trump has repeatedly said that he sees the federal government’s role as “backup” to the states on the response to coronavirus. But Americans want the federal government — not states — to take the lead, according to our latest KFF tracking poll.

Why it matters: States have so far been the ones issuing specific directives about social distancing, and are also trying to source health care supplies.

By the numbers: 60% of the people we surveyed said the federal government should be primarily responsible for the coronavirus response, almost double the 32% who say their own state should be primarily responsible.

Yes, but: More than half — 52% — say their state is actually leading the response, not the federal government.

  • There’s a big partisan breakdown in these perceptions.
  • Nearly seven in 10 Democrats say their state is leading the response, while 53% of Republicans say it’s the federal government.
  • People in states with stay-at-home orders are more likely to say their state government is leading the response.

The bottom line: The public seems to believe that in a health crisis of this magnitude, with a virus that doesn’t stop at state or international borders and the death toll mounting, a more uniform and aggressive national response is needed.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

South Carolina's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide "home or work" order Monday, with exceptions for family visits, exercise or trips to obtain essential goods.

The big picture: In a matter of weeks, the number of states that issued orders nearly quadrupled, affecting more than 300 million Americans.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo: New York hospitals will be overwhelmed by coronavirus crisis

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state's coronavirus response won’t meet the capacity of the health care system.

Why it matters: Cuomo has criticized the federal government for not doing enough to confront the crisis, arguing that uniform, nationwide rules would be more effective than individual state mandates in slowing the influx of patients to hospitals.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals are asking for a federal bailout ASAP due to coronavirus

A rural hospital in Washington state earlier this month. Photo: Nick Otto/Washington Post via Getty Images

Hospital executives are urging the federal government to approve a cash influx as soon as possible, because many fear the coronavirus outbreak will force them to miss payroll and potentially shutter their doors.

What they're saying: "If we don't get some assistance in the next two weeks, we will have to begin to have a conversation ... that we will no longer to be able to be in business, and that we will have to close the hospital," J. Scott Graham, CEO of Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital in Washington state, told reporters Saturday.

Go deeperArrowMar 21, 2020 - Health