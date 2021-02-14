Sign up for our daily briefing

State GOPs move to punish Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Combination images of Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Some state GOPs have swiftly rebuked Republican senators who voted to find former President Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Driving the news: After the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump, the Republican Party of Louisiana announced Saturday evening that its executive committee had voted "unanimously" to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) for voting to convict Trump.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) was also condemned by the his state GOP for voting finding Trump guilty on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors in the 57-43 vote in favor of a conviction.

  • "North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing," North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley said in a statement.

What they're saying: Cassidy said "our Constitution and country is more important than any one person," while Burr said "Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."

The big picture: The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have also faced backlash from constituents in their home states, and from members of their own party in Congress — notably Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, who was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party.

  • Cheney survived a ballot to oust her as chair of the GOP conference following her impeachment vote.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Senate acquits Trump

Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images

The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, with a final vote of 57-43 cementing his acquittal.

Why it matters: Seven Senate Republicans voted ‘guilty,’ the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

Jacob KnutsonAlayna Treene
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walking through the Capitol on Feb. 12. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow Senate Republicans in an email that he will vote to acquit former President Trump in his impeachment trial over the deadly U.S Capitol riot on Jan. 6, two sources familiar with the email told Axios.

Why it matters: McConnell's acquittal vote will likely shrink the number of Republicans who considered voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, making a conviction on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection" unlikely.

Axios
Updated Feb 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

