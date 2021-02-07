Wyoming GOP censures Liz Cheney for voting to impeach Trump

The Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to formally censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, for voting to impeach former President Trump for a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Cheney and the nine other Republican lawmakers that voted to impeach Trump have faced backlash from constituents in their home states, and from members of their own party in Congress.

The bottom line: The Wyoming Republican Party's motion to censure Cheney called for her to "immediately" resign and repay donations to her 2020 campaign. The state party also intends to withhold future political funding from her.

The vote didn’t proceed to a formal count since only 8 of the 74 members of the state's GOP’s central committee opposed the censure, the Associated Press reports.

This motion comes just one week after the South Carolina Republican Party voted to formally censure Rep. Tom Rice, who also voted for Trump's impeachment.

Of note: In a statement following the state GOP vote, Cheney said "My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship."

Cheney is still the third-ranking member of the House GOP after last week's vote to keep her as chair of the GOP conference.

The latest: Cheney told Fox News Sunday that members of the Wyoming GOP "are mistaken. They believe that BLM and Antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. It's just simply not the case."

People have been lied to. The extent to which President Trump for months leading up to January 6th spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie and people need to understand that," Cheney said.

"We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024."

Go Deeper: House Republicans vote to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

the Senate trial is a snapshot. There's a massive criminal investigation underway. There will be a massive criminal investigation of everything that happened on January 6th and in the days before. People will want to know exactly what the president was doing.

They want to know, for example, whether the tweet he sent out calling Vice President Pence a coward while the attack was underway, whether that tweet, for example, was a premeditated effort to provoke violence. There are a lot of questions that have to be answered and there will be many, many criminal investigations looking at every aspect of this and everyone who was involved, as there should be.