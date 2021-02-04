Sign up for our daily briefing

House Republicans vote to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

Rep. Liz Cheney (C) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans on Wednesday voted 145-61 to keep Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the GOP conference.

Why it matters: Supporters of former President Trump within the party had pushed for her ouster after she voted to impeach him last month.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

AOC reveals she's a sexual assault survivor while discussing Capitol riots

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during an Instagram live Monday night that she's "a survivor of sexual assault" and likened Republicans who said the country should "move on" from the U.S. Capitol insurrection to "abusers."

Details: "The reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because the folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers," said a tearful Ocasio-Cortez.

Rebecca Falconer
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to fine lawmakers who don't comply with metal detectors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through a metal detector before entering the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Tuesday night created a new rule to fine lawmakers up to $10,000 if they refuse to pass through metal detectors in Congress.

Why it matters: The new screening measures were introduced on Capitol Hill following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel tells Axios the company's coronavirus vaccine made it to market in near-record time thanks in part to a unique digital foundation.

The big picture: Moderna is far smaller than many of its pharma competitors, but it made one of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines. But the company still needs to adapt to a mutating virus — and come up with its next blockbuster product.

