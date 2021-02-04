House Republicans vote to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

Sign up for our daily briefing
Rep. Liz Cheney (C) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
House Republicans on Wednesday voted 145-61 to keep Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the GOP conference.
Why it matters: Supporters of former President Trump within the party had pushed for her ouster after she voted to impeach him last month.
