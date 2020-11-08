The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open tackled President Trump's projected election defeat — with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph giving their take on the victory speeches of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered hours earlier.

Details: Carrey's Biden repeated the real Biden's pledge to be a "president for all Americans." A notable difference in the speeches was that Carrey's Biden went on to note that "there must be a winner and there must be a looooooooser," in a nod to the comedian's hit movie "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" line.

"SNL" also reimagined Trump's concession speech, as Alec Baldwin took on the president's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Of note: The "YMCA" has become an anthem at rallies for the president. In an "SNL" nod to this, Baldwin's Trump tearfully sang another Village People hit: "I’ve got to be… a macho man."

The big picture: Comedian Dave Chappelle was hosting "SNL" for the first time since days after Trump's 2016 presidential election win. The Foo Fighters were performing on the show for the first time in 25 years.

