"SNL" gives its take on Biden's election win over Trump in cold open

A screenshot of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live." Photo: NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open tackled President Trump's projected election defeat — with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph giving their take on the victory speeches of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered hours earlier.

Details: Carrey's Biden repeated the real Biden's pledge to be a "president for all Americans." A notable difference in the speeches was that Carrey's Biden went on to note that "there must be a winner and there must be a looooooooser," in a nod to the comedian's hit movie "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" line.

Of note: The "YMCA" has become an anthem at rallies for the president. In an "SNL" nod to this, Baldwin's Trump tearfully sang another Village People hit: "I’ve got to be… a macho man."

The big picture: Comedian Dave Chappelle was hosting "SNL" for the first time since days after Trump's 2016 presidential election win. The Foo Fighters were performing on the show for the first time in 25 years.

Flashback: Jim Carrey's Biden tells "spooky" Trump tale on "SNL"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

BIDEN ERA BEGINS

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  1. Axios AM Deep Dive: Biden's Washington
  2. Biden: "This is the time to heal in America"
  3. Kamala Harris: "You chose hope, unity, decency, science, and truth"
  4. Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday
  5. Harris breaks through multiple barriers as VP-elect
  6. Trump won't concede
  7. Trump's 75-day finale, fully unrestrained
  8. Map: Biden reaches 270
Alexi McCammond
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "This is the time to heal in America"

Biden gives his victory speech in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden said "this is the time to heal in America" and called on the nation to come together to get the coronavirus under control, address systemic racism, confront climate change and "restore decency."

Driving the news: Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night at a drive-in style rally in Wilmington, Del., hours after news networks projected Biden as the winner of the U.S. presidential election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow