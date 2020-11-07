Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

BIDEN ERA BEGINS

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  1. The Biden to-do list
  2. Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday
  3. "I will be a president for all Americans"
  4. Harris breaks through multiple barriers as VP-elect
  5. World leaders congratulate Biden
  6. Trump won't concede
  7. Trump's 75-day finale, fully unrestrained
  8. Map: Biden reaches 270

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
48 mins ago - World

World leaders congratulate Biden on election victory

Biden and Merkel in 2013. Photo: Popow/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The leaders of America's closest allies aren't waiting for President Trump to concede. They're already offering their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Why it matters: The world is now preparing for a very different American administration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Harris breaks through multiple barriers as VP-elect

Credit: Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Kamala Harris of California will become the first woman, Black American and Indian American to serve as vice president.

The big picture: No woman has served as U.S. president, but Harris' ascent will put a woman first in the line of succession for the first time in history, in a year marking the 100th anniversary of women obtaining the constitutional right to vote.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden elected president, AP projects

Biden in Los Angeles in March. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Associated Press projects Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, ousting President Trump after a single term marked by impeachment, constant battles, a disastrous response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and an unexpectedly close election.

Kamala Harris will join him as the first woman and first female person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election. The news drew cheering crowds to the White House, while Biden made plans to address the nation at 8 pm Eastern.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow