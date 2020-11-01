The final "Saturday Night Live" cold open before the election appeared to pitch for Joe Biden, as Jim Carrey noted while telling a Halloween story "for some Trump voters, it’s the only time they'll wear a mask."

Details: Carrey's Biden grabbed a copy of Donal Trump Jr.'s book "Triggered," but said it was "a little too scary" so read a parody of Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven." Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton and Mikey Day as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver appeared as a reminder that Democrats "lost before." Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate Sen. Kamal Harris showed up to say, "Use your voice and use your vote." Carrey’s Biden quipped, "In this daylight savings hour, let's gain an hour and lose a president."