Jim Carrey's Biden tells "spooky" Trump tale on "SNL"

The final "Saturday Night Live" cold open before the election appeared to pitch for Joe Biden, as Jim Carrey noted while telling a Halloween story "for some Trump voters, it’s the only time they'll wear a mask."

Details: Carrey's Biden grabbed a copy of Donal Trump Jr.'s book "Triggered," but said it was "a little too scary" so read a parody of Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven." Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton and Mikey Day as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver appeared as a reminder that Democrats "lost before." Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate Sen. Kamal Harris showed up to say, "Use your voice and use your vote." Carrey’s Biden quipped, "In this daylight savings hour, let's gain an hour and lose a president."

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Oct 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris, the new left's insider

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images     

Progressive leaders see Sen. Kamala Harris, if she's elected vice president, as their conduit to a post-Biden Democratic Party where the power will be in younger, more diverse and more liberal hands.

  • Why it matters: The party's rising left sees Harris as the best hope for penetrating Joe Biden's older, largely white inner circle.

If Biden wins, Harris will become the first woman, first Black American and first Indian American to serve as a U.S. vice president — and would instantly be seen as the first in line for the presidency should Biden decide against seeking a second term.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Ipsos poll: COVID trick-or-treat — Study: Trump campaign rallies likely led to over 700 COVID-related deaths.
  2. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Greece tightens coronavirus restrictions as Europe cases spike — Austria reimposes coronavirus lockdowns amid surge of infections.
  3. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
  4. States: New York rolls out new testing requirements for visitors.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow