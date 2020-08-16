48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight model gives Trump 27% chance of re-election

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that his forecast for the 2020 election finds that President Trump currently has a 27% chance of defeating Joe Biden.

The big picture: Biden has an 8.7-point lead on President Trump in FiveThirtyEight's average of national polls. The president has seen his poll numbers tank since the coronavirus pandemic began, and as Americans took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in cities around the country.

The state of play: Silver's same model gave Trump a 29% chance on Election Day 2016 — higher than most forecasters at the time.

  • "This is not quite the same situation as 2016, when the polls were actually pretty close," Silver said. "This year, Trump is not very close to Joe Biden. Instead the issue is that he still has a lot of time to catch up."
  • The model gives a 10% chance of Trump again winning the Electoral College but not the popular vote — like what happened in 2016.

Yes, but: Silver said "uncertainties related to COVID-19," like what the economy will look like in November, make the election especially unpredictable.

  • "It's simply too soon for a model or for anybody else to be all that confident about what is going to happen," Silver said.

Silver's bottom line: "Yes, Trump definitely still has a shot at re-election."

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says postmaster general wants to make USPS "great again”

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Trump continued his ongoing attacks on mail-in voting during a press conference Saturday, claiming without strong evidence that voting by mail will make the U.S. a “laughingstock."

What he's saying: When asked if Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's has Trump's backing, the president responded: "Yeah, he wants to make the post office great again."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump hugs President Trump after his brother delivered his acceptance speech in New York City in November 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Trump, has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

Rashaan Ayesh
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner defended the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, telling CBS News' "Face the Nation" that the current rate of deaths is "still below" the May peak of 2,500 per day and that "we know a lot more than we did five months ago."

Why it matters: The U.S. is one of the few wealthy countries that has failed to suppress the outbreak, reporting a total of over 5.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 170,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic — by far the highest death rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

