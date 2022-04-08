Slovakia has transferred an S-300 missile defense system to Ukraine, fulfilling one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top requests to help the country defend itself against Russia's bombing campaign, Slovakia's prime minister confirmed Friday.

Why it matters: Zelensky pleaded in an address to the U.S. Congress last month for the U.S. and its European allies to impose a no-fly zone or give Ukraine the ability to "close the skies" itself by facilitating the transfer of Soviet-era fighter jets or anti-aircraft systems.

While announcing a package of $800 million in military aid on March 16, Biden said the U.S. had "identified" and is "helping Ukraine acquire longer-range anti-missile systems, and the munitions for those systems."

A Pentagon official testified to Congress two weeks later that the U.S. was working on backfilling the needs of NATO allies like Slovakia that were willing to provide the S-300 system to Ukraine.

What they're saying: "I would like to confirm that Slovakia has provided #Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us too. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under Russia’s aggression," Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger tweeted.

The big picture: In addition to the S-300, Ukraine has also received tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the Czech Republic, as the Donbas region braced for a major Russian offensive.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told reporters Thursday that NATO countries had expressed support for providing "new and heavier equipment" to Ukraine as outrage builds over Russia's atrocities against civilians.

"The battle for Donbas will remind you of the Second World War with large operations, thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, artillery," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the NATO meeting Thursday, pleading for allies to accelerate their military aid.

