Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Driving the news: "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren tweeted.

  • "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," the Democratic senator added.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

The big picture: The new Omicron variant has fueled fears of a winter coronavirus surge due to the variant's high transmissibility and its ability to evade immune protection.

Yacob Reyes
9 hours ago - Health

SNL airs pre-taped sketches without audience due to COVID fears

"Saturday Night Live" musical guest Charli XCX (left), host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim during a promo. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC'/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" aired with a limited cast and crew, no live audience and pretaped sketches, citing a "recent spike" of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: For the first time in the show's history, producers scrapped their plans for the live taping and sent most cast members home just hours before it was supposed to air, per Washington Post. It comes amid a surge in COVID cases in New York City, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Yacob Reyes
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday.

Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.

Ivana Saric
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode

Harvard campus. Photo: Fan Lin/Xinhua via Getty

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is forcing colleges and universities to adjust their pandemic policies, with Harvard announcing Saturday that it will go remote for the first three weeks of January in an attempt to stymie the spread on campus.

Why it matters: Omicron is threatening to overturn the new normal as it drives COVID-19 cases to double every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread.

