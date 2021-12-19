Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Driving the news: "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren tweeted.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," the Democratic senator added.

The big picture: The new Omicron variant has fueled fears of a winter coronavirus surge due to the variant's high transmissibility and its ability to evade immune protection.