Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

U.S. could see 1 million COVID cases a day, warns retiring NIH director

Francis Collins. Photo: Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images

The Omicron variant could drive the U.S. toward U.S. hitting a million COVID-19 cases per day if Americans are not vigilant about mitigation strategies, outgoing National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins warned on NPR's "Weekend Edition" Sunday.

Driving the news: The variant has been detected in 89 countries and is driving COVID-19 cases to double every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, according to the World Health Organization.

What they're saying: "I know people are tired of this. I'm tired of it too, believe me. But the virus is not tired of us," Collins said.

  • "We do not know what this virus is capable of doing," he added. "And even if it has a somewhat lower risk of severity, we could be having a million cases a day if we're not really attentive to all of those mitigation strategies."
  • "Nobody expected Omicron — this one was really a curveball, a variant that has 57 different mutations in it that makes it almost like we're starting over with a different virus than where we began."

Go deeper: WHO says Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge— New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up
  4. World: WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for America — Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives lash out at Manchin for tanking BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) drew the ire of Senate and House progressives on Sunday after he announced that he will not support President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, essentially sinking the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Why it matters: Democrats on the Sunday news show circuit expressed a lack of trust for Manchin. The legislation, which is President Biden's top priority, would "reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," Manchin wrote in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow