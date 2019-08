Why it matters: As CNN notes, the presidential candidate has increasingly referred to his family's experience of the Holocaust this year, as he frames a broader argument that Trump's rhetoric is stoking white supremacy in the U.S. And he's spoken of his father's experience as a Polish immigrant in America, as Trump moves to restrict immigration.

That's in contrast to his 2016 campaign, when Sanders became the first Jewish candidate to win a major-party presidential primary but rarely spoke about his background, per the progressive, secular outlet Jewish Currents.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders: Everything you need to know about the 2020 candidate