"I can't even believe that we're having this conversation. Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this, even three years ago, of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people. I can't believe we're having this conversation. Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone that they're defending these two people over the state of Israel? I think that any Jewish people who vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Why it matters: 79% of Jewish-Americans voted for Democrats in the 2018 midterms, according to Pew Research Center.

Driving the news: Following pressure from President Trump, Reps. Omar and Tlaib were barred by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from visiting Israel last week over their support for the BDS movement, which advocates a boycott of the state of Israel over its government's treatment of Palestinians. Trump publicly encouraged the ban on Twitter, saying that the congresswomen "hate Israel & all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds."

Flashback: Trump told RNC donors in March that "the Democrats hate Jewish people," referring to the controversy over Omar's past comments about Israel. The president said he didn't understand how any Jew could vote for a Democrat these days, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Republicans and some Democrats accused Omar of exploiting an anti-Semitic stereotype that Jewish-Americans hold a "dual loyalty" to a foreign country. Omar "unequivocally" apologized for the comments.

