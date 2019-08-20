A class action lawsuit filed Monday by civil rights groups alleges there's been an "abject failure" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide basic medical and mental health care to migrants in 158 U.S. detention facilities.

The big picture: The suit, filed against ICE and Trump administration officials in the U.S District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the defendants are "fully aware of the deplorable conditions" inside the facilities, but they're "deliberately indifferent" to a series of systemic failures inside the centres.