Inside the horrors of migrant detention centers

This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog released two reports detailing the dangerous and concerning treatment of migrants in immigration detention spaces.

Details: At a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in El Paso, Tex. more than 150 migrants were held in a cell meant for just 35 people. And in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in New Jersey, a noose hung in a detainee's cell, kitchens were stocked with expired food and inadequate medical care was provided.