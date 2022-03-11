The massive convoy of Russian military vehicles that were slowly heading toward Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, appears to have largely dispersed and redeployed elsewhere, new satellite images show.

Driving the news: The convoy was previously estimated to stretch for 40 miles. It massed outside Kyiv last week. But U.S. and U.K. officials said it had "stalled" due to fuel and food shortages, amid reports Ukrainian fighter jets have been striking the vehicles.

A satellite image of the convoy north of Kyiv on Feb. 28, when analysts estimated that it stretched for about 40 miles. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Between the lines: Maxar Technologies captured satellite images that capture armored units maneuvering in and through the surrounding towns northwest of Kyiv, near Antonov Airport.

Elements of the convoy further north appear to have repositioned and been deployed in forests and along tree lines near the town of Lubyanka, with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions nearby, according to Maxar.

What they're saying: A U.S. defense official told AP in recent says some vehicles "were seen moving off the road into the tree line," but they couldn't whether the Russian military column had broken up.