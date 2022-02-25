Russia's key attack targets in Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russian forces stepped up their invasion of Ukraine by closing in on Kyiv and attacking other key Ukrainian cities on Friday.

The big picture: Russia's assault on Ukraine that's killed dozens of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers and forced tens of thousands to flee the country is coming from the north, east and south, according to multiple reports.

Russian troops are reported to have been moving in from the north toward Kyiv and from Crimea in the south, while affected regions in the east are Kharkiv and the two breakaway areas that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared "republics," Donetsk and Luhansk, per the BBC.

State of play: Russia's military had targeted Kyiv's international airport, but Ukraine's military had regained control of the area on Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian tanks were reported to have entered Kharkhiv after shelling portions of Ukraine's second-largest city, and huge explosions were heard in Donetsk and Russia-backed separatists claimed they'd begun attacking the Ukrainian-controlled town of Shchastia in Luhansk, the BBC reports.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces had seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant earlier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 13 Ukrainian border guards who were killed after refusing to surrender Snake Island in the Black Sea to a Russian warship on Thursday will receive the honor "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

