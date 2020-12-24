Rockets' James Harden fined and NBA game with Thunder postponed over coronavirus

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
The Houston Rockets' James Harden during game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center last Thursday in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The NBA announced it's fining Houston Rockets star James Harden $50,000 for COVID-19 protocols violations and postponing his team's Wednesday night season opener with the Oklahoma City Thunder following a coronavirus outbreak.
Why it matters: The NBA suspended the previous season in March due to the pandemic. It returned to play in late July in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.
Details: The NBA said in a statement that three Rockets players had returned either positive or inconclusive tests for the virus, while four others were quarantined because of contract tracing.
- Harden violated the rules when he attended a private indoor party on Monday, the NBA said.