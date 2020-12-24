Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Rockets' James Harden fined and NBA game with Thunder postponed over coronavirus

The Houston Rockets' James Harden during game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center last Thursday in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The NBA announced it's fining Houston Rockets star James Harden $50,000 for COVID-19 protocols violations and postponing his team's Wednesday night season opener with the Oklahoma City Thunder following a coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The NBA suspended the previous season in March due to the pandemic. It returned to play in late July in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Details: The NBA said in a statement that three Rockets players had returned either positive or inconclusive tests for the virus, while four others were quarantined because of contract tracing.

  • Harden violated the rules when he attended a private indoor party on Monday, the NBA said.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
15 hours ago - Health

Exclusive: A plan to deliver at-home COVID tests

The Gauss/Cellex rapid at-home COVID-19 test. Credit: Gauss

The company behind one of the new fully at-home COVID-19 tests is partnering with a digital health platform to deliver rapid diagnostics to consumers.

Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to at-home tests making a difference for the pandemic is delivering the tens of millions of kits that would be needed for regular, mass surveillance. The new partnership can help efforts scale up rapidly at a moment when the pandemic is spinning out of control and mass vaccination is still months away.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: One startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Over 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus — Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus paymentsPelosi responds: "Let's do it!"
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months.
Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - World

New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies

Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

All U.K. travelers going to New York City will now be required to quarantine or face a daily $1,000 fine, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Although all people are required to quarantine when traveling into the city, U.K travelers specifically will receive visits from sheriff’s deputies to ensure they are following the two-week quarantine order.

