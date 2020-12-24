Rockets' James Harden fined and NBA game with Thunder postponed over coronavirus

The NBA announced it's fining Houston Rockets star James Harden $50,000 for COVID-19 protocols violations and postponing his team's Wednesday night season opener with the Oklahoma City Thunder following a coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The NBA suspended the previous season in March due to the pandemic. It returned to play in late July in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Details: The NBA said in a statement that three Rockets players had returned either positive or inconclusive tests for the virus, while four others were quarantined because of contract tracing.