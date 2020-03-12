NBA suspends season over the coronavirus after player tests positive
A coronavirus information poster outside a restroom at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday in Miami. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The NBA canceled all games Wednesday evening until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a player tested positive for the virus.
Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of event cancellations as organizations seek to limit large gatherings over the global pandemic.
Details: The player on the Utah Jazz returned a positive reading for the virus in a preliminary test, the organization announced Wednesday.
Catch up quick: The player's test result was reported just before Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Jazz, after which the game was subsequently canceled, the NBA's statement said.
- "The affected player was not in the arena," the NBA added.
Of note: The National Hockey League said a statement that it's "aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive" to the virus.
- "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options," the statement said. "We expect to have a further update tomorrow."
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.