NBA suspends season over the coronavirus after player tests positive

Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

A coronavirus information poster outside a restroom at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday in Miami. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA canceled all games Wednesday evening until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a player tested positive for the virus.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of event cancellations as organizations seek to limit large gatherings over the global pandemic.

Details: The player on the Utah Jazz returned a positive reading for the virus in a preliminary test, the organization announced Wednesday.

Catch up quick: The player's test result was reported just before Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Jazz, after which the game was subsequently canceled, the NBA's statement said.

  • "The affected player was not in the arena," the NBA added.

Of note: The National Hockey League said a statement that it's "aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive" to the virus.

  • "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options," the statement said. "We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

