NBA suspends season over the coronavirus after player tests positive

The NBA canceled all games Wednesday evening until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a player tested positive for the virus.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of event cancellations as organizations seek to limit large gatherings over the global pandemic.

Details: The player on the Utah Jazz returned a positive reading for the virus in a preliminary test, the organization announced Wednesday.

Catch up quick: The player's test result was reported just before Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Jazz, after which the game was subsequently canceled, the NBA's statement said.

"The affected player was not in the arena," the NBA added.

Of note: The National Hockey League said a statement that it's "aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive" to the virus.

"The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options," the statement said. "We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.