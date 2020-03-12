33 mins ago - Sports

Mark Cuban vows to help hourly workers impacted by NBA coronavirus move

Rebecca Falconer

Mark Cuban at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City in February. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN Wednesday his team would "put together a program" for hourly workers who'd lose work after the NBA suspended the season after a Utah Jazz tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Cuban's remarks during his team's game against the Denver Nuggets come as momentum builds to compensate hourly workers impacted by the virus. Tech giants have led the charge, with Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter pledging to pay hourly workers including cooks and cleaners regular wages. Cuban said at a news conference later he's more worried about his family than the NBA games suspension.

Go deeper: Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Health
Ina Fried

Not all tech employees can work from home

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The remote work plan many companies are launching in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus doesn't work for everyone — even in the tech industry, and even for people whose jobs involve sitting in front of a screen all day.

Why it matters: While remote work can be an important tool for helping slow the spread of the disease, it's not a panacea.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Tim Cook to allow most Apple staff to work from home this week

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook has informed employees in most global offices that they may work from home between March 9–13 as the company grapples with the "unprecedented" coronavirus outbreak, according to a memo first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.

The big picture: Apple joins a chorus of other companies encouraging workers in Seattle or the Bay Area to work from home, including Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Salesforce. Apple, like these other companies, said in the memo will continue to pay its hourly staff while full-time workers telecommute.

Go deeper: Apple's coronavirus warning foreshadows broader threat for tech

Keep ReadingArrowMar 8, 2020 - Technology