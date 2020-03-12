Mark Cuban vows to help hourly workers impacted by NBA coronavirus move

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN Wednesday his team would "put together a program" for hourly workers who'd lose work after the NBA suspended the season after a Utah Jazz tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Cuban's remarks during his team's game against the Denver Nuggets come as momentum builds to compensate hourly workers impacted by the virus. Tech giants have led the charge, with Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter pledging to pay hourly workers including cooks and cleaners regular wages. Cuban said at a news conference later he's more worried about his family than the NBA games suspension.

Go deeper: Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute