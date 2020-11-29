Get the latest market trends in your inbox

NBA announces new coronavirus protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The NBA has laid out new coronavirus protocols, including restrictions on when players can return to play after testing positive for COVID-19, ESPN first reported Saturday.

Why it matters: The protocols, which must still be ratified by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, come as players prepare for training camps next week, AP notes. The preseason begins Dec. 11 and the 72-game regular-season starts Dec. 22.

Details: Under the protocols, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will have two potential paths to return to work: go 10 days or more after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, or have at least two consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart, per Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.

  • Any player who tests positive, even if they're asymptomatic, must wait a minimum of 12 days before returning to team training or play. This includes at least 10 days in which the player will not be permitted to participate in any exercise training, and then an additional two days of individual workouts and monitoring, per NBA.com.
  • An anonymous tip line will also be set up to report possible violations of safety protocols.
  • Teams will have follow a number of steps when players do test positive.
  • The league will also impose a limit of 45 people for any team's travel party, including up to 17 players, per ESPN.
  • "The occurrence of independent cases or a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases will not require a decision to suspend or cancel the 2020-21 season," the protocols say, according to ESPN.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
11 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Cars waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: McConnell temporarily halts in-person lunches for GOP caucus.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists.
  5. Cities: Surge in cases forces San Francisco to impose curfew — Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. Sports: NFL bans in-person team activities Monday, Tuesday due to COVID-19 surge — NBA announces new coronavirus protocols.
  7. World: London police arrest more than 150 during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

