The NBA is back

The NBA returns tonight with a Western Conference doubleheader — Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers — kicking off a 10-week race to the finish, all within the friendly confines of what's become an exceptionally well-run Disney World bubble.

The state of play: 22 teams made the trip to Orlando, and for the next two weeks they'll each play eight "seeding games" to determine the playoff field.

Seeding games count toward regular season records, after which the top seven teams in each conference automatically earn a playoff berth.

The eighth seed must be more than four games up on the ninth, otherwise a "best of two" play-in series will determine the final playoff berth (No. 8 would need to win just one game; No. 9 would need to win both).

East

Favorites:

Milwaukee Bucks: They're so far in first they'll likely use the seeding games as a tune-up, easing players into the new environment ahead of the playoffs.

Contenders:

Miami Heat: All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo lead the way, but their depth sets them apart.

The remaining teams include the Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards

West

Favorites:

Los Angeles Lakers: Like the Bucks, the Lakers have a big enough lead to use these games as a tune-up, and it looks like Anthony Davis should be good to go on Thursday.

Contenders:

Denver Nuggets: Depth was already a strength — but then they added seven-foot-two-inch rookie phenom Bol Bol.

Intriguing fringe teams:

Memphis Grizzlies: Likely ROY Ja Morant has been as impactful as he is entertaining.

The remaining teams include the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

Awards predictions

Voting for the NBA's end-of-year awards has concluded, after the league announced that the upcoming seeding games in Orlando won't factor into who wins the hardware. Winners will be announced during the playoffs.

MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), LeBron James (LAL), James Harden (HOU), Leonard (LAC), Damian Lillard (POR) and Davis (LAL) are the favorites.

Our pick: LeBron. 25.7 pts, 7.9 reb and a league-high 10.6 ast, playing 35 mpg in his 17th season for the first-place Lakers.

Defensive Player of the Year: Antetokounmpo (MIL), Davis (LAL), Rudy Gobert (UTA), Leonard (LAC) and Simmons (PHI) are the favorites.

Our pick: Antetokounmpo. The anchor of the league's best defense can guard all five positions equally well.

Rookie of the Year: Morant (MEM), Williamson (NOP), Brandon Clarke (MEM) and Kendrick Nunn (MIA) are the favorites.

Our pick: Morant. He wasn't just a walking highlight reel — he also led Memphis to nearly as many wins in 65 games (32) as they had all of last season (33).

All-NBA: ESPN's Zach Lowe and The Ringer's Dan Devine agreed across the board. Who am I to say otherwise?