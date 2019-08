Catch up quick:

North Korea reportedly test-fired “a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country’s ability to strike targets in South Korea“ on Aug. 2 (EST), the AP reports.

North Korea launched at least one short-range projectile into the Sea of Japan Aug. 1, according to a U.S. official's statement to ABC.

Two days before, North Korea fired 2 short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Where it stands: Trump said that North Korea's three short-range missile tests the first week of August did not violate his 2018 agreement with Kim, but told Kim to "do the right thing" in a series of tweets.

Trump has downplayed North Korea's missile tests since meeting Kim at the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The other side: North Korea claims that its earlier test launches involved a "large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system," per NPR and the AP — which contradicts American and South Korean military assessments to the public.

Go deeper: Ignoring North Korean missile tests could hamper nuclear talks

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include North Korea's description of its test launches.