North Korea reportedly conducts 3rd missile test in a week

North Korea has launched at least one short-range projectile into the Sea of Japan, according to a U.S. official's statement to ABC.

Catch up quick: Two days ago, North Korea fired 2 short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. President Trump has repeatedly downplayed North Korea's missile tests since meeting Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in late June.

