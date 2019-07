North Korea reportedly fired "multiple unidentified projectiles" off its eastern coast on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Why it matters: The projectiles "do not pose a threat to the United States," a U.S. official told CNN, but North Korea nonetheless has appeared to have conducted its second missile test in a week. President Trump has repeatedly downplayed North Korea's missile tests since meeting Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) last month.