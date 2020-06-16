52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Tom Rice says he and his family have the coronavirus

Rep. Tom Rice attends a Ways and Means Committee hearing in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) confirmed in a statement on Monday that he, his wife and their son have contracted the novel coronavirus. But he stressed, "We are all on the mend and doing fine."

Of note: Rice appeared in the House without a face covering on May 28. CNN journalist Manu Raju reports when she asked him why he said he made "an effort stay six feet away from folks in accordance with guidelines" and that he does wear masks when he's unable to maintain physical distancing.

"The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell. CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!"
— Excerpt from Rice's Facebook post
  • In his post, Rice referred to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus." Republicans including President Trump have continued to use the term despite the World Health Organization and others warning to do so can stigmatize individuals with Chinese ancestry.

The big picture: There has been no known instance of coronavirus community spread in Congress. But several Republicans self-quarantined earlier in the pandemic when a participant at the annual CPAC conference tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

  • Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) became in late March the first Congress member to test positive for the virus, with Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) becoming the second hours later.
  • House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) went into self-quarantine this month after falling sick following participation in mass protests in New York City. However, she tested negative for the virus over the weekend, per the New York Daily News.
  • Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) confirmed late Monday that her father, Nur Omar, had died of complications from the coronavirus.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
12 hours ago - Health

West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that 28 members of the Graystone Baptist Church in Greenbrier County tested positive for coronavirus, ABC affiliate WCHS-TV reports.

Why it matters: Significant coronavirus outbreaks in other states and around the world have also been linked to religious services, including an incident in Arkansas in March that saw nearly 40% of the attendees at a single church over roughly a week fall ill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 8,034,461 — Total deaths: 436,901 — Total recoveries — 3,857,339Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 2,114,026 — Total deaths: 116,127 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. 2020 election: Trump campaign says all rally attendants will be provided with masks.
  4. States: West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church.
  5. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tulsa World editorial: "Wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally

President Trump at a North Carolina rally in March. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The editorial board for the Tulsa World, the city's daily newspaper, criticized on Monday President Trump's upcoming rally there, saying "we don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city."

Why it matters: It argued that Tulsa is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic —  and noted that a large, indoor gathering could spark an outbreak, leaving the local health care system to deal with the repercussions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow