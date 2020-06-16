Ilhan Omar's father dies from coronavirus complications

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) confirmed in a statement late Monday that her father, Nur Omar, has died of complications from the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: Her father and grandfather raised the progressive firebrand following her mother's death when she was a child before she and Nur Omar arrived in the U.S. in 1995 as refugees from Somalia during the country's civil war, per Politico. They eventually settled in Minneapolis, where she became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018, along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). She's the first Somali-American ever elected to Congress.

