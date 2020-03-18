Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) confirmed in a tweet Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: He's the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus, which has infected more than 7,000 people in the U.S.

The big picture: Several Congress members announced this month they had placed themselves in isolation for 14 days after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the virus.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said they were doing so as a precaution and despite showing no symptoms.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement on Tuesday last week that he would self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted" despite showing no symptoms.

Last Wednesday, it was confirmed that a Washington, D.C ., staffer of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) had tested positive for COVID-19.



