Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks during a news conference in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) confirmed in a tweet Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Why it matters: He's the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus, which has infected more than 7,000 people in the U.S.
The big picture: Several Congress members announced this month they had placed themselves in isolation for 14 days after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the virus.
- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said they were doing so as a precaution and despite showing no symptoms.
- Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement on Tuesday last week that he would self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted" despite showing no symptoms.
- Last Wednesday, it was confirmed that a Washington, D.C ., staffer of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) had tested positive for COVID-19.
Go deeper: Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.