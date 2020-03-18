33 mins ago - Health

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks during a news conference in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) confirmed in a tweet Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: He's the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus, which has infected more than 7,000 people in the U.S.

The big picture: Several Congress members announced this month they had placed themselves in isolation for 14 days after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the virus.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said they were doing so as a precaution and despite showing no symptoms.
  • Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement on Tuesday last week that he would self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted" despite showing no symptoms.
  • Last Wednesday, it was confirmed that a Washington, D.C ., staffer of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) had tested positive for COVID-19.


Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

