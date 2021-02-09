Sign up for our daily briefing

Reddit raises $250 million at $6 billion valuation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Reddit said Monday that it raised more than $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. Sources say the company raised the new funding at a $6 billion pre-money valuation.

Why it matters: The company has doubled its valuation since its last funding round of $300 million at a $3 billion valuation in 2019.

Be smart: It's a great time for Reddit to raise money. The company is experiencing record downloads and traffic amid the populist revolution on Wall Street that was seeded by retail investors on Reddit.

  • In January, Reddit’s mobile app saw 6.6 million installs globally, up 43% month-over-month from about 4.6 million in December, per Sensor Tower — it's best month ever.
  • The company said in December they have 52 million daily active users.

Details: In a statement, the company said it will use the funds to make more strategic investments in Reddit "including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets."

  • In December, Reddit acquired Dubsmash, the short-form video app akin to TikTok.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump team cut ads too outrageous even for him

Screengrab from an unused Trump campaign ad. Obtained by Axios.

Donald Trump is going on trial tomorrow for outlandish behavior culminating with his alleged incitement of the Capitol riot, but some newly surfaced ads his campaign considered for the 2020 election were so far-fetched even he vetoed them.

Driving the news: One ad portrayed Joe Biden as a predator. Another took aim at his health, showing Biden coughing repeatedly at his podium. A third mocked CNN anchor Don Lemon, showing him slowly morph into a clown.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment 2.0: A tale of the tapes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

